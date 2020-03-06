Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty pulls Tejasswi Prakash’s leg; watch the fun video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is also a contestant of the show, has been impressing audience with her cuteness and enthusiasm. Rohit Shetty loves to pull Tejasswi's leg and often she says things to him that are downright hilarious. Recently, Tejasswi had accused Rohit of not helping her in one of the tasks but in a hilarious manner. She then refrained from talking to him. However, finally, Tejaswwi is saying some good things about Rohit.

In a video, Rohit can be seen asking Tejasswi to paint the names of the films that he whispers in her ears and others have to guess. He first asks her to use ink and paint with her tongue. Tejasswi gets all hyper and screams 'I can't do this'. What will happen if she swallows the ink, she asks. Then she suggests that she will paint with her nose, to which, Rohit Shetty agrees. As the paint board arrives, Rohit reveals that he was kidding and that she has to paint with her hands. Getting all happy, Tejasswi says 'Thode hai ache aap'. This leaves everyone in splits including Rohit Shetty.

Take a look below.

What do you think about Tejasswi’s performance in the reality show? Hit the comment section below.