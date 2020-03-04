Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s Karan Patel wants his daughter to watch him perform daredevil stunts

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular television actors. By showcasing his acting mettle, he has carved a niche for himself. He rose to fame with the soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein he played one of the lead roles. He is presently seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On the personal front, he is leading the best phase of his life. The actor embraced fatherhood. He and his wife Ankita Bhargava welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they have named Mehr. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that he hopes that his daughter will feel proud of him and watch him perform some daredevil stunts. The actor also revealed of being away for the shoot of this reality show, when his wife was expecting their first child, thus making this show even more special for their newborn. He also mentioned the arrival of his daughter gave him more confidence to be on this show.

He added, “She is very happy. I think everyone in the family, back home was very supportive. In fact, they were more confident about me going on the show than I was. I was homesick as I was away from home, though I did not think I would be. I got emotional a couple of times I spoke on the phone as we were expecting our child and I wanted to be there for Ankita. But nonetheless, as they say, everything happens for a reason. So, I think when Mehr grows up and happens to see this later, maybe she will be proud of me.”