Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’s Shivin Narang opens up on his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is one of the most popular television actors. He has impressed the audience with his acting chops and charming personality.

His latest project is reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Apart from his stunts, his onscreen chemistry with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash has also grabbed everyone’s attention. Fans just can't seem to get over his pairing with Tejasswi.

The actor has now spoken about the same. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, he said, “When we do some show, fans often find chemistry between a male and female actor and make their hashtags or start commenting about it on social media. But I really don't get it where they found that chemistry between Tejasswi and I in KKR which is a reality show.”

He added, “All said and done, I am thankful to them for showering so much of love on us. Undoubtedly, we are very good friends. But it is surprising to see people taking it in a way slightly more than that. Kyunki mujhe nahi lagta isse pehle kabhi KKK mein kisiko aise link kiya gaya hoga. Baaki reality shows mein phir bhi ho jata hai, but yahan?”

When he was told that fans are also demanding to see them together in some other show, he said, “Now, that's great. I would also love to work with Tejasswi. We had a good time in Bulgaria and we are still in touch. She is a happy soul and it will be fun to shoot with her.”