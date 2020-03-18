Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang disappointed to miss his goal

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a well-known name of television. The actor has a massive fan following. He is loved by the audience. Currently, the actor is seen as the lead in Beyadh 2.

He is also seen as a contestant on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, where he is facing his fears.

As we all know that this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has upped its level and the stunts are going to be more difficult to perform.

Now, in the recent episode, Shivin was performing a stunt, and when he was about to complete it, he thought he had got the flag in his hand, but that skipped out of his hands, and the actor lost the task and was seen very disappointed with his performance, and couldn’t believe his eyes.

Well, this was the sheer case of missing your goal and after the stunt, the host Rohit Shetty made him understand that these things happen and told him not to get disappointed.

But there is no doubt that Shivin is doing a fantastic job on the show, and is nailing all the stunts.

Check out the post below: