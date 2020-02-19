Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang had refused the show many times for this reason

MUMBAI: The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have launched their tenth season. Rohit Shetty is hosting the show, and Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, and Shivin Narang .participate in death-defying stunts. Recently, we heard that Shivin refused Khatron Ke Khiladi several times.

The actor told The Times Of India, 'My experience was wonderful. Even I can't believe I have done this show. It has been a wonderful journey and I have made some great friends for life and I am really really happy for myself because I never thought, I could do a show like this. There were a lot of times when they called me up for Khatron, I said No, No. I guess, it's because of my fears, I did not want to face them but this time I asked myself, Why not? As a person, whether it's in my work or personal life, so, why not this show. Though my family and friends had asked me not to do this show, I thought, I should give it a try.'

Way to go, Shivin!

