News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang had refused the show many times for this reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have launched their tenth season. Rohit Shetty is hosting the show, and Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, and Shivin Narang .participate in death-defying stunts. Recently, we heard that Shivin refused Khatron Ke Khiladi several times.  

The actor told The Times Of India, 'My experience was wonderful. Even I can't believe I have done this show. It has been a wonderful journey and I have made some great friends for life and I am really really happy for myself because I never thought, I could do a show like this. There were a lot of times when they called me up for Khatron, I said No, No. I guess, it's because of my fears, I did not want to face them but this time I asked myself, Why not? As a person, whether it's in my work or personal life, so, why not this show. Though my family and friends had asked me not to do this show, I thought, I should give it a try.'

Way to go, Shivin!

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shivin Narang Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Rohit Shetty Karan Patel Karishma Tanna Amruta Khanvilkar RJ Malishka Tejasswi Prakash Adaa Khan Dharmesh Balraj Sayal TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here