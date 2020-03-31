Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang opens up on his failure to complete a stunt

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being loved by the audience for the daredevil stunts performed by the contestants. Karan Patel, Karisma Tanna, Baljral Syal, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh, Adaa Khan, and Tejasswi Prakash are the remaining contestants who are fighting for the trophy.

In the last episode, Shivin Narang was sent to the elimination round, as he failed to do a stunt that involved creepy crawlies. He aborted the task but only after getting slammed by host Rohit Shetty for disrespecting the stunt. Now, Shivin has opened about his failed attempt and his fear.

Talking about the task, Shivin said, 'In my career whatever I have done I was always sure about it. I knew what I wanted to do and what I am expecting to do. But KKK 10 is different. This is a personal journey. People have seen me onscreen as a fictional character, but in Khatron they are seeing the real me. This show needs inner strength and determination. The fight is within myself self and I will overcome that,' the actor told a media portal.

Well said, Shivin!

