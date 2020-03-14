Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang talks about the tear gas stunt

MUMBAI: In the last episode of KKK 10, Shivin was disqualified by host Rohit Shetty during the tear gas task. It so happened that Shivin tried his best in the task but covered his mouth and close his eyes to overcome the effect of the gas. Despite Rohit's swarnings, Shivin continued covering up and was eventually barred from the task.

This left Shivin utterly disappointed over Rohit's decision, as he had already stayed in chamber for over 20 minutes. Some reports even claimed that Shivin was extremely furious over the whole disqualification drama. Not only this, but media reports also claimed that Shivin also entered into a heated argument with the production team over this. While so many different stories are going around, Shivin has now come out to clarify everything and clear the air about the incident that took place.

The actor said, 'It is a reality show after all. When you are not aware of the kind of tasks that will come up, you tend to react differently in different situations. In my first two stunts, I was good and won. The third one was easy, but I aborted it. In the gas chamber task, I was upset and people saw a different side of me. Some miscommunication happened. It is common in every competitive sport. My reaction was normal and it was due to the heat of the moment. Things settled eventually and everything was fine. But, I am proud that Adaa (Khan) and I were inside the gas chamber for close to 22 minutes. No one has been inside the chamber for so long. I am proud of myself and very happy to be a part of this show.'

