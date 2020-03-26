News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actress Aneri Vajani is PROUD of Tejasswi Prakash

Aneri Vajani who has worked with Tejasswi in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka posted a comment saying Tejasswi made her proud.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 12:17 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is undoubtedly Tejasswi Prakash. Her cute antics and fun banters are superhit amongst audience. The tough task master that Rohit Shetty is also enjoys Tejasswi’s personality.

Apart from being in the news for her cute antics, Tejasswi is proving to be one of the best daredevils amongst the lot. Tejasswi effortlessly pulls of all the stunts and has given a tough competition to the boys on the show including Karan Patel.

In a recent task, Tejasswi performed incredibly well while her opponent Amruta Khanvilkar aborted the task. Tejasswi shared a glimpse on the task on her Instagram account.

Aneri Vajani who has worked with Tejasswi in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka posted a comment saying Tejasswi made her proud.

Have a look at her comment:

What are your views on Tejasswi’s performance in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Colors Voot Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Aneri Vajani Tejasswi Prakash Rohit Shetty Karan Patel Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here