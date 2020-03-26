Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actress Aneri Vajani is PROUD of Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is undoubtedly Tejasswi Prakash. Her cute antics and fun banters are superhit amongst audience. The tough task master that Rohit Shetty is also enjoys Tejasswi’s personality.

Apart from being in the news for her cute antics, Tejasswi is proving to be one of the best daredevils amongst the lot. Tejasswi effortlessly pulls of all the stunts and has given a tough competition to the boys on the show including Karan Patel.

In a recent task, Tejasswi performed incredibly well while her opponent Amruta Khanvilkar aborted the task. Tejasswi shared a glimpse on the task on her Instagram account.

Aneri Vajani who has worked with Tejasswi in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka posted a comment saying Tejasswi made her proud.

Have a look at her comment:

What are your views on Tejasswi’s performance in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.