Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang’s cute chemistry win hearts

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

Popular television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang are also part of the current season. And guess what? Fans have been in awe of their growing closeness, so much so, that they have also created a special ship name for them and it’s called TeVin. The past few episodes of the reality show have given a sneak-peek into Tejasswi and Shivin’s delightful moments, hence making the hashtag #TeVin trend on Twitter.

One of the episodes saw Tejasswi and Shivin sharing a warm hug after the latter won a task and this has got all their fans quite excited. A lot of them are sharing screenshots of the cute #TeVin hug and expressing their excitement.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

#KaranPatel #TejasswiPrakash Dance in the end Teja pushed D #SivinNarang was danced just for the sake didn't showed him much when dancing I didn't saw him dancing before #KhatronKeKhiladi10 — Mounika (@Mounika04687730) March 14, 2020