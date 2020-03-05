Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash has this to say to Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being loved by the audiences. Every year, we have a character who entertains. This year we have Tejasswi Prakash who with her cuteness and enthusiasm gains all the attention. Rohit Shetty loves to pull Tejasswi's leg and often she says things to him that are downright hilarious. Recently, Tejasswi had accused Rohit of not helping her in one of the tasks but in a hilarious manner. She then refrained from talking to him. However, finally, Tejaswwi is saying some good things about Rohit.

In a video that has made it to the internet, we see Rohit Shetty asking Tejasswi to paint the names of the films that he whispers in her ears and others have to guess. He first asks her to use ink and paint with her tongue. Tejasswi gets all hyper and screams 'I can't do this'. What will happen if she swallows the ink, she asks. Then she suggests that she will paint with her nose, to which, Rohit Shetty agrees. As the paint board arrives, Rohit reveals that he was kidding and that she has to paint with her hands. Getting all happy, Tejasswi says 'Thode hai ache aap'. This leaves everyone in splits including Rohit Shetty.

Credits: SpotboyE