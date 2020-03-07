News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash’s moment with python; watch video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 12:03 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

 Tejasswi Prakash, who is also a contestant of the show, has been impressing audience with her cuteness and enthusiasm. Be it Rohit pulling her leg during the stunt or acting as a mentor when she fails to do something, both Tejasswi and Rohit have been entertaining viewers. Moving on, earlier, during a task, when Tejasswi was talking non-stop, Tejasswi tagged her as ‘Sholay ki Basanti.’ Now, the channel’s official social media handle shared a promo from the show, wherein Rohit gets her a new friend – a Python. The officials then wrap her around with a python and Prakash is horrified to see a snake wrapped around her. As she was struggling to free herself, the snake was tightening the grip and the actress couldn’t move.

 Take a look below.

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Tejasswi Prakash Rohit Shetty Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here