Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash’s moment with python; watch video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is also a contestant of the show, has been impressing audience with her cuteness and enthusiasm. Be it Rohit pulling her leg during the stunt or acting as a mentor when she fails to do something, both Tejasswi and Rohit have been entertaining viewers. Moving on, earlier, during a task, when Tejasswi was talking non-stop, Tejasswi tagged her as ‘Sholay ki Basanti.’ Now, the channel’s official social media handle shared a promo from the show, wherein Rohit gets her a new friend – a Python. The officials then wrap her around with a python and Prakash is horrified to see a snake wrapped around her. As she was struggling to free herself, the snake was tightening the grip and the actress couldn’t move.

Take a look below.