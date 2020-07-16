Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash shares a glimpse of her horrifying eye injury

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is nearing its finale!

Just a few weeks before the finale, one of the most promising contestants Tejasswi Prakash suffered a horrifying eye injury because of which she will have to quit the show soon.

While performing a water based stunt which was for the ticket to finale, Tejasswi froze amid the stunt and became restless post which, host Rohit Shetty asked his team to rescue Tejasswi. Tejasswi claimed that she suffered a blackout during the stunt and doesn't remember what exactly happened. It was after this stunt that Tejasswi got an impact on her eyes because of which she had to quit the show.

The actress took to social media and shared the glimpses of the injury and the impact that her eyes suffered during the stunt.

Needless to say, Tejasswi is a fighter!

