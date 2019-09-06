News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: THESE contestants emerge as the TOP THREE finalists

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 11:20 AM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. The makers have already started shooting for the 10th season of the adventure reality show. The team has been shooting in Bulgaria currently. The team has also been sharing pictures from the sets on social media. 

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is at a dramatic stage where elimination is happening and wild card entry is also on the focus. Now, here’s an exciting update about the show.  The top three finalists for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have been finalised. According to the reports, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Shivin Narang are among the top four contenders of the reality show. And, recently, Shivin Narang’s elimination has given them the top three finalists. In an interview with an entertainment portal, a source close to the show spilt the beans on Shivin’s eviction. Revealing the name of evicted contestant, the source told the portal, "Shivin, who played pretty well in the show, has been eliminated leaving Karishma, Balraj and Karan in the top three. The contestants will return to India on the ninth of this month.”

