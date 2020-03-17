Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: These contestants faced Rohit Shetty's anger on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the host of the show. He gave a taste of his anger to the contestants of the show. Just like the tenth season’s contestant Tejasswi Prakash who was at the receiving end of the host’s anger, the previous seasons also saw some of the popular faces from the industry, going through the same. Vikas Gupta, who was seen in season 9, was schooled by the host for putting standup comedian Bharti Singh’s life at stake during a task. After Vikas' negligence to certain instructions and missing out on clues, and warning from Rohit, Vikas got a bitter taste of Rohit’s anger. In the same season, S. Sreesanth too was seen facing the anger of Rohit. The cricketer when refused to perform an elimination task, in order to save contestant Ridheema, had left the host fuming with anger.

Ajaz Khan, who entered the fifth season as a wild card entrant, also faced Rohit’s anger. The actor had back then accused actor Karanvir Bohra of hitting with a helmet during a task, which was fake. Thus, he was warned for his act.

Humare professor @iamrohitshetty

ko pasand hai darr ki cheekhein sunna. Dekhiye kaise karti hai #TejasswiPrakash apne fears ka saamna on #KKK10 22nd Feb se, Sat-Sun 9 PM.@MSArenaOfficial @MountainDewIn pic.twitter.com/sqYzdl6KWR — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com