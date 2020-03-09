Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This is what Karishma Tanna did after being threatened by Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi has roped in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to provide a dose of entertainment. The real life married couple with their presence gets the contestants a little relaxed and audience too love their sweet and sour chemistry on the show. With Bharti flirting with show's host Rohit Shetty, in order to make her jealous Haarsh started flirting with Karishma Tanna. And like always repercussions of it were totally hilarious.

In the promo released by the makers, we can see Karishma stooping down on Haarsh’s shoulder, Bharti being jealous warns her. What follows by it is hilarious! Bharti picks up Karishma on her shoulder and threatens her to stay away from her Haarsh. LOL! The sight of Karishma on Bharti’s shoulder is totally amusing. Later Karishma agrees to and addresses Haarsh as her brother. This instantly gets all the contestants laughing and Haarsh being in a total shock! Expressions on Bharti’s face post Karishma’s agreement is noteworthy too.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE