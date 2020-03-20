Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 : When Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh danced like no one is watching

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television as the show is toping the TRP charts, and there is no doubt that the show is quite entertaining and the stunts are really difficult one’s to do.

As we have seen in the previous episodes the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts while some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

But all thanks to the host Rohit Shetty, who encourages the contestant to complete the stunts.

Amidst all this tough situation, the contests also know how to relax and have fun to keep their mind calmed.

We came across a video where one can see Karishma and Dharmesh having some fun time, where there are seen dancing, and having a good time.

Where Dharmesh also tells that since Karishma is so tall he needs to be dancing in this way.

Well, there is no doubt that in such tough situations it is good to see the contestants having fun, and calming themselves.

Check out the video below :