Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: When Shivin Narang had to be hospitalized

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to shock and entertain viewers further. The latest episode of the show saw Adaa Khan giving tough competition to Dharmesh, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Syal.

As per the task, all five contestants had to perform the task together. They were locked in a bunker for sometime and tear gas was leaked inside. The contestants had to sit through the entire stunt without covering their mouth or closing their eyes. The stunt had no time limit.

The rule was simple, the person who comes out last will be the winner. As the task was to begun, Balraj came out of fear. Rohit Shetty motivated him and he went back inside. The task started both Balraj and Karan Patel looked uncomfortable since the beginning and were not able to bear the gas. Balraj came out within a few minutes of the task. He was the first one to leave the bunker followed by Karan Patel.

As soon as they came out they started coughing as they could barely breathe and felt choked. They were given milk packets to drink and wash their face with which helped them to reduce the impact of tear gas.

Dharmesh, Shivin, and Adaa continued to put up a brave act. However, even Dharmesh could not bare the tear gas and even he came out. Adaa and Shivin tried to cover their face and close their eyes during the task but they were given warnings by Rohit Shetty. Later, Shivin got disqualified as he kept closing his eyes despite of the warning.

The actor was furious over it and he came out in a very angry mood.

Adaa stayed inside the bunker for the longest time and she emerged as the winner.

Later, for the next elimination stunt Rohit announced to everyone that Shivin will not be able to do it as he is unwell after performing the tear gas stunt and had to be taken to the hospital.

Credits: TOI