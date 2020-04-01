News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: When Tejasswi Prakash told Rohit Shetty that they are 'Friends Forever' ...

The fun banter between Tejasswi and Rohit continues as she promises him to be his friend for life

By Ektaa Kumaran
01 Apr 2020 05:17 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television. There is no doubt that the show is quite entertaining and the stunts are really difficult ones to do.

As seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts. While some call it quits at times,  some have a complete breakdown. It is the host Rohit Shetty who encourages the contestants to complete the stunts.

We came across a video where Rohit Shetty is playing antakshari with the contestants, and Tejassawi starts singing khud ko kya samjha tha hai from the movie Khiladi, and the ace director asks her if she is dedicating the song to him.

Tejassawi quickly denies and dedicates a song  to him, which is yeh dosti hum nahi todenge from Sholay, and Rohit’s response is epic, as he tells her to stay away from him in a fun banter.

Fans have also loved the video, and have commented that she brings the entertainment quotient to the show.

