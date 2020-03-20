Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: When Tejasswi showed Karan Patel how to take a lift

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television, as the show is toping the TRP charts, and there is no doubt that the show is quite entertaining and the stunts are really difficult ones to do.

As we have seen in the previous episodes the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts while some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

But all thanks to the host Rohit Shetty, who encourages the contestant to complete the stunts.

Amidst all this tough situation, the contests also know how to relax and have fun to keep their mind calm.

We came across a video where Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are having some fun, where the actress shows the actor how to ask life in abroad.

In the video Karan seeing trying to take a lift in abroad, and how is unable to do so, and then Tejasswi comes and shows him the right way to take the lift.

Well, there is no doubt that in such tough situations it is good to see the contestants having fun, and calming themselves.

Check out the post below :