Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Why did Tejasswi Prakash cry uncontrollably?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the most popular reality TV shows at the moment. Just like the previous seasons, this year, too, the audience is not falling short of drama. Among other celebrity contestants, Tejasswi Prakash has turned out to be one of the most talked-about this year. Why do we say so? Well, her slightest of the move makes it to the headlines...be it her arguments with Shetty or her bubbly and sensitive behaviour.

Recently, Tejasswi ended up sobbing because her team members refused to help her during eliminations. It all happened after Tejasswi, who was the captain of the team during the elimination task, took to names that she wanted to see performing the task, as her team won fewer stunts in comparison to that of Karan Patel. Tejasswi herself volunteered to do the stunts and took Malishka’s name as the second one. The actress requested Malishka to go ahead of her; however, she refused it right away. Tejasswi continued convincing her but in vain. The RJ was just not in the mood to listen to Tejasswi.

Soon after, their mentor Rohit Shetty asked Tejasswi about her final decision. The actress kept forth the entire situation in front of him and he gets angry. Rohit then asks her to conclude or he would stop her from performing the stunts, hence making the team members do it. This didn’t go down well with Tejasswi and started sobbing like a baby.

Have a look.

Eventually, Tejasswi performs the stunt and ends up winning the task.

Credits: Spotboye