Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants spotted at the Mumbai airport before they jet-off to Cape Town

MUMBAI: It's time for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As expected, the contestants of the adventure-based show left for Cape Town, South Africa.

Last night, shutterbugs spotted contestants Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli at the Mumbai airport. Rahul Vaidya had Disha Parmar by his side who had come to see him off while Divya Agarwal came to bid a goodbye to boyfriend Varun Sood.

As the handsome hunks left for their journey, the ladies gave their respective boyfriend a tight hug and a kiss. Varun and Divya in fact kissed each other through their masks on.

Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her brother, arrived solo at the airport. She was dressed in black and black and did not pose much for the cameras.

Abhinav Shukla too arrived solo. Looking all charged up for the show, the handsome hunk stopped and posed for the shutterbugs before making his way into the airport.

With Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it appears to be a mini-reunion for the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Talking about the same, in a recent interview, Abhinav Shukla stated that Nikki would be his buddy on the show while he is not very sure of Rahul Vaidya. In Bigg Boss14, Rahul and Abhinav did not get along much.

Apart from these four, we will also see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and others on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

We can't wait for the show to begin.

