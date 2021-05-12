Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turns muse for Abhinav Shukla, dances to 'Suraj hua madham'

MUMBAI: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for season 11. The team is currently in Cape Town. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also a part of the show and she is having a ball of a time in Cape Town. All the celebrity contestants are enjoying each and every moment there and are also seen indulging in a fun banter. From playing pranks on each other, to going on shopping and visiting tourist destinations, the celebrity contestants are making the most of their visit.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was seen dressed up in a beautiful maroon saree, dancing on Suraj hua madham in Cape Town. She was posing for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, who was capturing her on his camera. The actress turned muse for him and singer Aastha Gill, who was watching Divyanka, started singing Suraj hua Madham and Divyanka started grooving on it. Divyanka looked gorgeous in the maroon saree as she posed for Abhinav. As everyone is aware Abhinav loves photography and clicks some amazing pictures and he is making the use of his talent in Cape Town. The video of Divyanka and Aastha is doing the round on social media where they can be seen having fun. Not just Divyanka, even Sana Maqbul Khan, who is also a contestant on KKK 11, dressed up in a bikini and was seen posing for a photoshoot.

The season 11 of KKK is being shot in Cape Town and has some of the biggest names of television industry. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the host of the show yet again. The show is expected to go on-air in July.

