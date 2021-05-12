Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli sizzles in monokini

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli is setting the internet on firw with her latest photo. Her beach body is unmissable in it.

Nikki captioned this post, "High tides & good vibes #beachvibes #sunnyday #tanned #summerbody #capetown #shooting #kkk11 #nikkitamboli."

Have a look.

Nikki was recently trolled for posting happy videos with co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. She was attacked for enjoying her life after her brother's death. The 24-year-old had slammed the trolls by writing, "Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back. Don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother. He loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and you loved one’s happy too."

Nikki's brother passed away due to COVID related complications. He was hospitalised 20 days ago and breathed his last on May 4. A day after his demise, Nikki left for Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress said that it was her brother's dream to see her in this reality show.

