Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Nikki Tamboli's comment on Aastha Gill's latest post hinting about her early elimination?; Find Out!

MUMBAI: Television stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is shooting for its upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa. Celebrities who are participating this year are busy posting pictures and videos from the sets on their social media account. And like always fans are excitedly following them closely, to know what is happening overseas.

However, Nikki Tamboli's recent comment on Aastha Gill's latest post with Varun Sood has left netizens wondering if she is already eliminated and out of the game?

Also read: Ketki Dave and Seema Mishra approached for Balika Vadhu Season 2?

Nikki who was also a finalist in Bigg Boss 14 commented, "Can’t wait to have fun with you guys again misssssing you " on her co-contestant Aastha Gill's post where she is posing with Varun Sood on the Khatron Ke Khiladi sets and captioned it, "Twinning and winning with @varunsood12 #kkk11 #aasthagill #varunsood #twinning".

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips on the show.

Credits: Spotboye