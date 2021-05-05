Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain to participate

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is high on buzz. The Rohit Shetty hosted show is soon to begin shooting in Cape Town.

Varun Sood is flying to the location tomorrow. But there seem to be some last-minute changes. Sanaya Irani has opted out and been replaced by Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Fans were excited to witness Sanaya Irani since she’s missing from the screens for a while now. But it looks like she had some last moment apprehensions and finally decided to opt out.

On the other hand, we have learnt that Sanaya Irani has been replaced by Sourabh Raaj Jain in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor even hinted at the same yesterday on Instagram. Without mentioning a lot, he did hint at doing something ‘adventurous’ soon that was on his ‘bucket list.’

He wrote, “We all have bucket lists and we talk about ticking something off our bucket list. In this scenario, I feel extremely blessed that I’m about to do something that has been on my bucket list for long. I’m excited for the thrills, the adrenaline rush and the adventures I always had wanted to take on…..Reveal more soon.”

Credits: Koimoi