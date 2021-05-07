Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vivek Dahiya feels Divyanka Tripathi is apt for the reality show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality shows and fans are super excited about the new season. Divyanka Tripathi, and other contestants finalized for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, are all set for the show, and many of them were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning as they jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for the reality series. Divyanka Tripathi was spotted arriving at the airport with her husband Vivek Dahiya in the wee hours, and looked ready for the adventure. She and Vivek were seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport. It was then that Vivek Dahiya revealed why Divyanka is an apt contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress was seen saying how amid the Coronavirus pandemic, just as she is scared to leave behind her family, her family is also worried for her, and has given her a lot of instructions. Vivek Dahiya was seen telling the paps that Divyanka is very adventurous and that she is the perfect fit for this show, as she isn’t scared of anything. He recalled their skydiving experience, which had left Vivek terrified, but Divyanka was unfazed, and continued smiling and laughing. “Ye bahot adventurous hain, aur inko dar nahi lagta. Humne saath me skydiving ki thi, and when we jumped off the plane, toh meri shakal bhayaanak thi, aur ye hass rahi thi, muskuraa rahi thi. Usi waqt mujhe laga ki she's made for Khatron Ke Khiladi,” said Vivek.

