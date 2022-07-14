Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Rubina Dilaik is still in the BIGG BOSS era, and proves to be the next BOSS LADY on the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see Rubina Dilaik’s stellar performance while performing the stunts. Also, we saw that she is quite outspoken, blunt, and strong-headed when it comes to her opinions. This side of her was visible when she was recently targeted and nominated as well for the elimination round, wherein she won the task against Nishant but he got saved from elimination because of Rohit Shetty. Seeing this behaviour of hers, viewers feel that she is still in the Bigg Boss 14 era and trying to prove that she is the next boss lady on the show.

Avi Ganatra – After seeing Rubina’s performance, I feel that she is trying to be the next boss lady on the show. I feel she is still in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Prakash Shetty – I love the attitude of Rubina – the boss day. My all hearts for her!

Ali Mirza – Humari boss lady kaisi ho, Rubina Dilaik jaisi ho!

Samiksha Save – Rubina is the boss and she is always right!

Jeh Pradhan – She should act more natural, sometimes she is faking it.

