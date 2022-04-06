Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Exclusive! Check out the shot of the first helicopter stunt of the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, all the cotnestants have already left for South Africa ( Cape Town) and this is the place where the show will be shot.

Finally the shoot of the show has started as we reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has already begun the shoot of the show and contestants are geared up to shoot the new season.

Now we bring you the exclusive picture of the first helicopter stunt of the show. Where one can see a contestant hanging from the top where they need to unlock themselves.

Well, the stunts seem to be a dangerous one and it seems like this season is going to be an interesting one to watch.

