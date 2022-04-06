Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Exclusive! Check out the shot of the first helicopter stunt of the show

The news of the show is going to begin soon and the shoot has begun for the new season and the contestants have geared up for their first stunt of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 11:34
khatron_ke

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

As we had reported earlier, all the cotnestants have already left for South Africa ( Cape Town) and this is the place where the show will be shot.

Finally the shoot of the show has started as we reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has already begun the shoot of the show and contestants are geared up to shoot the new season.

Now we bring you the exclusive picture of the first helicopter stunt of the show. Where one can see a contestant hanging from the top where they need to unlock themselves.

Well, the stunts seem to be a dangerous one and it seems like this season is going to be an interesting one to watch.

Which contestants are you looking forward to watching on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

 

 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 11:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONTROVERSY: Rupankar Bagchi offers UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY after an ARGUMENT stirs up in the Late singer KK’s death case!
MUMBAI : After the concert at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday, KK returned to his hotel where he collapsed and was rushed to...
EXCLUSIVE! Navin Pandita shares about starting everything from the beginning on the sets of Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, opens up on similarities between him and his character Ashwin and much more
MUMNBAI : Sony SAB has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days. We have exclusively reported about producer JD...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Preeta tries to save Karan from death?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Exclusive! Check out the shot of the first helicopter stunt of the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
BIG TWIST: Ram’s changed AVATAR in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 post leap will SHOCK YOU!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.(Also Read:...
INTERESTING: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants who are TOUTED to make their DEBUT in the dance reality show space!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Rupankar Bagchi
CONTROVERSY: Rupankar Bagchi offers UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY after an ARGUMENT stirs up in the Late singer KK’s death case!
Latest Video