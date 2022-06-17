Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

As per sources, it's confirmed that Munawar won’t be part of the season as the shooting has begun and the show is all set to go on air from 2nd July 2022 the actor hasn’t yet reached South Africa and the shoot with him hasn’t yet begun.

There is a strong buzz doing the rounds that he might not be part of the show anymore and this season would pass by without him.

The fans would be disappointed with this news but seems like there was some issue with Munawar flying to South Africa and hence he could not make it.

Well, we are sure if not Khatron Ke Khiladi then we might see him in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16.

Last year the show was a huge success and it became the number one reality show on television.

