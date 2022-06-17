Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season

There are reports suggesting that Munwar Faruqui won’t be part of the show as the shoot of the show is almost over and the show is all set to go on – air from the second of July 2022 and the actor hasn’t yet reached South Africa.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:21
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, it's confirmed that Munawar won’t be part of the season as the shooting has begun and the show is all set to go on air from 2nd July 2022 the actor hasn’t yet reached South Africa and the shoot with him hasn’t yet begun.

There is a strong buzz doing the rounds that he might not be part of the show anymore and this season would pass by without him.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi )

The fans would be disappointed with this news but seems like there was some issue with Munawar flying to South Africa and hence he could not make it.

Well, we are sure if not Khatron Ke Khiladi then we might see him in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16.

Last year the show was a huge success and it became the number one reality show on television.

Which contestant are you rooting for?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma
MUMBAI : We have seen and loved the actor Samar Shukla in the web series Project 9191 for Sony LIV and now the actor is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Did Damini manage to get rid of Tulsi?
MUMBAI : In the Friday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Damini pulls Radha's...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surrogacy Drama! Bhavani and Sai doubt Pakhi’s intentions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Eisha Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Many celebrities are...
AMAZING! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria STUNS us with his brilliant performance in a THROWBACK audition video
MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world. The actor has been a part of the...
Recent Stories
Samar Shukla
Exclusive! “The movie has intense and emotional scenes but it is a masala entertainer at the same time” Samar Shukla on his movie Nikamma
Latest Video