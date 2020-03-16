Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! “I have played a lot of pranks on the contestants and Rajiv played a prank on me” - Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

Soon he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his bond with Rohit Shetty and if he overcame any fears and much more.

How is your bond with Rohit Shetty and how did he motivate you?

Hundred percent Rohit Sir is very motivating and he enjoys when we do any tough task and he encourages us at every step. If we are scared to do any stunt he would push us to do better and will ensure us that nothing has happened. He is the best host for the show.

What was the reason that you said “Yes” to the show?

To begin with, the show is a big one, and one should respect and accept the work that comes their way. We cannot stop the work coming to you and especially a show like this which is filled with adventure one cannot say a no to it.

Have you overcome your phobia or do you still need to overcome it?

Every day I am overcoming some of the other phobias sometimes we get scared of the stunt sometimes we don’t. But a phobia is something that I am constantly fighting in every stunt.

Did you play a prank on anyone or did anyone prank you on the sets of the show?

Well, I did get pranked by Rajiv and I knew it was a prank and I went along with it to make him happy and acted like I got scared and I also played pranked on him when I knocked on his room door at 2: 00 am in the night and he got so scared and I did that with almost all contestants of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik will be a strong contestant on the show and the fans are excited to see him in a new avatar.

