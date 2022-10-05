Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

As per sources, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have been offered the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Post Bigg Boss Ishaan and Miesha haven’t been seen in any project together and if things fall in place then this would be the first show post Bigg Boss that they would be seen together.

Well, it will be interesting to see the couple facing their fears together on the show.

