Sriti is one of the most loved actress of television and the fans were very disappointed when she quit Kumkum Bhagya and now the actress will be seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha to participate in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

As per sources, Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has been approached for the show and she is almost confirmed for the show though there is no confirmation on the show.

Already, the audience were missing Sriti Jha on screen once she quit Kumkum Bhagya and this news is exciting as they would get to see their favourite actress on screen.

It will be interesting to see Sriti on the show and how he overcomes his fear and does the task on the show.

Are you excited to see Sriti on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Latest Video