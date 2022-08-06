Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to enter the show as a wild card entry?

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be seen performing the stunts and facing the fears.

We had earlier reported that the shooting of the show has begun and Munawar is not seen among the contestants and the fans were worried as they couldn't spot him.

There were rumors that he had backed out from the show though there was no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, Munawar will be entering as a wild card entry and will be filing to South Africa in a couple of weeks and will be giving tough competation to the contestants.

The fans are eagerly waiting for him to join the show as they know that he will be a very good contestant on the show.

