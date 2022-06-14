Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! The new season is set to go on – air next month on this date

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

As per sources, the new season will air from the 2nd of July 2022 on the weekend slot at 9: 00 pm.

Now the fans will finally get to see their favorite contestants performing the stunts and facing their fears.

Last year the show was a huge success and it became the number one reality show on television.

