Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! We are shooting non–stop and doing the stunts every day; it gets a bit tiring but the entire gang is so supportive and we have each other’s back and we have a lot of fun– Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

Soon he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his phobia and how the gang relieves stress and calms them down before the task and much more.

Has your fear gone or are you still scared of something?

Every day the story is the same, the fear is always there; it’s an adventurous show and every day it's a challenge. But the experience is great and a lifetime opportunity.

This time has Rohit Shetty praised the contestants as there hasn’t been a single task that has been aborted?

This gang is crazy as everyone wants to do the task and nail it. They are giving their 1000 percent and not letting any task go waste and this year it seems like everyone is wanting to get the trophy home. Rajiv has also done the stunts so well and is surprised at how he has performed.

Any BTS moments that you would like to share with the audience?

We are all making funny videos of each other and we see to that we spend some time with one another so that we can get rid of the stress. Every day we are doing stunts and shooting for it, it's very tiring at times and dangerous too. But we have fun with each other to relax.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik will be a strong contestant on the show and the fans are excited to see him in a new avatar.

