Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on air; shoot to begin on this date

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to begin shooting in the last week of May where all the contestants and the host of the show will be flying to South Africa to begin the shoot of the new season.

The tentative date for the show to go on air will be somewhere in Mid – July and the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to begin.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande are the few names that have been approached to be a part of the show and the fans are excited to watch them perform.

It will be interesting to see these contestants overcome their fears and perform the tasks on the show.

Are you excited to see Tushar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)