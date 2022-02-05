Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on air; shoot to begin on this date

Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show and this is when the team would begin shooting.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:26
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on air; shoot to begin on this date

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to begin shooting in the last week of May where all the contestants and the host of the show will be flying to South Africa to begin the shoot of the new  season.

The tentative date for the show to go on air will be somewhere in Mid – July and the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to begin.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande are the few names that have been approached to be a part of the show and the fans are excited to watch them perform.

It will be interesting to see these contestants overcome their fears and perform the tasks on the show.

Are you excited to see Tushar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Wow! This is when the show will go on air; Rohit Shetty retained as host)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Tushar Kalia TellyChakkar
Like
35
Love
30
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to replace Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen ever since...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how several...
OMG! Samrat stunned by Pakhi’s demand in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ouch! Akshay Kumar doing stunts with a comb is a MUST WATCH
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is a king of comedy and there's no denying that. The actor is super active on social media and...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Cheeru breathes his last
MUMBAI: The Monday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Sayuri coming to the temple for the...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia to enter in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Latest Video