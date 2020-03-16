Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Hilarious! Rajiv Adatia’s heartfelt letter yet again leaves everyone in splits

Now, a video is been shared with us wherein we will see a hilarious side of Rajiv Adatia wherein yet another he will read out a letter for Rohit Shetty and for the co-contestants.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:39
MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host for this season.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

Apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time right before the go-ahead for performing stunts.

Now, a video is been shared with us wherein we will see a hilarious side of Rajiv Adatia wherein yet another time he will read out a letter for Rohit Shetty and for the co-contestants.

He will call out Rohit as his “ardhangini” and then Rohit will be seen pulling his leg while imaging they are going on a honeymoon.

Also, a lot of fun time will be seen of Rajiv with the contestants.

Have a look!

Latest Video