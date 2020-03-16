Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Interesting! On Jannat Zubair’s birthday, Rubina Dilaik reveals what the actress does off-sets

Many of her close ones have given her surprise via social media but the most captivating thing was the glimpse shared by Rubina Dilaik.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the telly town.

She is currently seen in Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where her performance is ruling everyone’s heart as she is the youngest one on the show.

Additionally, the actress is lauded for her looks on social media. Jannat is super popular on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram.

Since the actress is celebrating her 21st birthday, fans along with her close ones have taken to their social media to give Jannat a surprise.

Many of her close ones have given her surprise via social media but the most captivating thing was the glimpse shared by Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina shared a glimpse of Jannat, wherein she is seen munching chips and surfing on her mobile off-set.

Rubina captioned the video, “In the world of instant gratification, you are authentic and grounded….. And this will always take you to new heights! I have never seen so much of stillness and grace in a person of this age.”

Have a look at the video below!

Well, on this post, Jannat too commented. “My Rubiiii!!!”, she wrote.

Have a look at her comment below.

Well, it seems that both of them have buried their past differences which they had while performing the task on KKK12.

All in all, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

