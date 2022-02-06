Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out Faisal Shaikh’s first look from the promo shoot of the serial

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat though there is no confirmation about the same.

Currently he is making headlines as he would be participating in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and will be facing all his fears.

We had reported earlier that the contestants of the show have left for South Africa ( Cape Town) where this season would be shot.

Now we came across the look of Faisal Shaikh from the shoot of the show and the look is super cool and dashing.

He is seen in a cool white jacket and black pants and the fans are driving over his looks.

The fans are expecting a lot from Faisal as they feel he is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he had all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

This is Faisu’s first reality show and he will be seen with his rumored girlfriend Jannat Zubair on the show.

Well, no doubt that Faisu has a crazy fan following and they are excited to see him on the reality show.

The show is all set to go on air in the first week of August and fans are super excited.

