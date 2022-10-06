Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the stunts done by c Bhagya actress Sriti Jha that will leave you in shock as she kisses a crocodile

Sriti Jha will be soon seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she will be doing all the kickass stunts and facing her fears.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:46
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the stunts done by c Bhagya actress Sriti Jha that will leave you in shock as she

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Srti Jha's role in the show ended.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress has been quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

As we did report that all the contestants have reached South Africa and have begun the shoot of the serial.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season)

Now we came across a video where one can see how Sriti Jha is seen doing all the stunts so well, in one of the videos we can see how she is carrying the crocodile from one place to another and during that time she also kissed the crocodile.

She was also seen doing a water stunt and a helicopter stunt and seems like she nailed all the stunts and is getting praises from Rohit Shetty.

Well, it seems like Sriti Jha is going to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season)  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Sriti Jha Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi Kumkum Bhagya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities are...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Testing Time! Vinta’s hospitality tested by Lord Vishnu, Garud has a big responsibility for Amrit Manthan
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Aww! ‘Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan’ is trending on social media
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an...
Uff Hotness! Tejasswi Prakash turns head with her sizzling sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Sab Satrangi: Oh No! Shweta wins again, challenges to give the family a hard time
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Latest Video