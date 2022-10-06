Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the stunts done by c Bhagya actress Sriti Jha that will leave you in shock as she kisses a crocodile

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Srti Jha's role in the show ended.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress has been quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

As we did report that all the contestants have reached South Africa and have begun the shoot of the serial.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season)

Now we came across a video where one can see how Sriti Jha is seen doing all the stunts so well, in one of the videos we can see how she is carrying the crocodile from one place to another and during that time she also kissed the crocodile.

She was also seen doing a water stunt and a helicopter stunt and seems like she nailed all the stunts and is getting praises from Rohit Shetty.

Well, it seems like Sriti Jha is going to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season)