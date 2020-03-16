Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are overwhelmed as Rohit Shetty praises them

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and Rohit Shetty was seen prising Jannat and Faisal

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

Jannat and Faisu are the two most sensational stars on social media and currently, they are grabbing the headlines for their participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

As we all know that Rohit Shetty is a very chilled-out host of the show and to ease out the contestants he sometimes plays pranks on them and eases out the tension and stress from them.

In the video below one can see how Rohit praises Jannat and Faisu when he tells all the contestants that Jannat and Faisu have so much fan following that if they combine the numbers together they would become the small population of South Africa.

He tells them to do a short dance for them and the two perform the song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” their chemistry is loved by Rohit and the constant of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Faisu are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video