Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha kisses a crocodile

Sriti Jha will be soon seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she will be doing all the kickass stunts and facing her fears.

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, her role in the show ended.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress is quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

As we did report, all the contestants have reached South Africa and have begun the shoot.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how Sriti Jha is seen doing all the stunts well. In one of the videos, she is carrying a crocodile from one place to another. She also kissed the crocodile.

She was also seen doing a water stunt and a helicopter stunt. It seems like she nailed all the stunts and got praised by Rohit Shetty.

Well, Sriti Jha is going to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video