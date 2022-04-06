Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty begins to shoot for the show; check out his first look

The new season will begin soon and now the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has began the shoot with the contestants.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, all the cotnestants have already left for South Africa ( Cape Town) and this is the place where the show will be shot.

The show has finally begun and Rohit Shetty has begun to shoot for the series with the contestants of the show.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

We came across the BTS pictures and videos from the show and one can see how the contestants have begun to shoot for the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 7th August 2022 and the fans are excited to see the contestants  doing the daredevil stunts to overcome their fear.

Which contestants are you looking forward to watching on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

 

