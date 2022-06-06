Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot has begun with this daredevil video

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will begin soon, and now, Rohit Shetty has shared a video and captioned it saying, “Shoot Begins”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:16
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot of the series has began with this daredevil video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, all the contestants have already left for South Africa (Cape Town), where the show will be shot.

Rohit Shetty has already begun the shoot of the show, and the contestants are geared up for the new season.

(ALSO READ - Aashram season 3 review! This season is a roller coaster ride of crime and thrill with the backdrop of politics)

Now, the host Rohit Shetty has shared a video. He is seen standing by a helicopter. He captioned it saying, “Shoot begins.”

Well, this year, the show is going to be very interesting, and the stunts are going to be more difficult.

Which contestants are you looking forward to watching on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Anurita Jha on her role in 'Aashram 3': Kavita speaks more with silence)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Content creation will always be my first love, acting is my New Found Love” Vishnu Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vishnu Kaushal, the social media creator has been winning the hearts of the fans with his creativity over the...
GLAM QUEEN! Hina Khan oozing sheer elegance donning chiffon saree, Check out her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved...
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, has been the talk of...
Anupamaa: Secrets! Barkha and Ankush misunderstand Anupama, come back with a mean goal
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event
MUMBAI: Abhimanyu Dassani, son of Bhagyashree, made his acting debut in 2018 with the action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to
Latest Video