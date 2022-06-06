Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot of the series has began with this daredevil video

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will begin soon and now Rohit Shetty shared a video and captioned it saying “ Shoot Begings”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot of the series has began with this daredevil video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, all the contestants have already left for South Africa (Cape Town) and this is the place where the show will be shot.

Finally, the shoot of the show has started, and as we reported earlier, Rohit Shetty has already begun the shoot of the show and the contestants are geared up to shoot for the new season.

Now finally the host of the show Rohit Shetty shared a video where he is seen standing at the helicopter and captioned her saying “Shoot begins”

Well, this year the show is going to be very interesting and the stunts are going to be more difficult and the fans are happy to see the contestant perform on the show.

Which contestants are you looking forward to watching on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video