Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty gives a special name to Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

The shooting of the show has finally come to an end and the show is all set to go – on air.

Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is a contestant on the show where he will be doing all the daredevil stunts and will be facing his fears.

As per sources, Pratik has been performing all the tasks very well and has managed to impress the host, Rohit Shetty.

After seeing the way Pratik performed on the show the ace director had given him a name which is “ Bada Packet Bada Dhamaka”.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a strong contestant on the show and he is seen as the potential winner of the show.

His fans are excited to see him in a new avatar and can’t wait to watch him back on screen.

The show is all set to go on air from today at 9 pm on Colors Tv.

