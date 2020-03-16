Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia gets injured on the sets of the show

Rajiv will be seen as a contestant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he will be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears. Recently Rajiv shared a post where one can see the actor injured and he would be recovering soon.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 13:47
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia gets injured on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

( ALSO Read - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how)

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

Rajiv is a contestant on the show and Rohit Shetty in his recent interviews had said that Rajiv is the biggest entertainer on the show.

But as we know while doing these dangerous stunts the contestants get injured as sometimes it’s not easy to complete it.

Rajiv seems to have injured his leg while doing a stunt and he took on to social media and shared a picture of his injured leg.

Well, seems like Rajiv has performed all the stunts very well and seems like he is a very strong contestant on the show.

Are you excited to see Rajiv on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

The show will be going on-air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( ALSO READ - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions" )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 13:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Pearl V Puri to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities have been...
Must Read! Kruttika Desai thanks police for catching the two conmen who harassed her; details inside
MUMBAI: Kruttika Desai is one of the most popular actresses. With her talent and hard work, she has carved a niche for...
EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine scares Tejo in front of the guests; Fateh turns her protector in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be seen on the show together for the first time
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Wow! These 3 minions from GHKKPM recreated this iconic scene from 3 idiots
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Exclusive! Dasvi and Matsyakand actor Shrikant Verma roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Sooraj Pancholi appeals the CBI court for a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother
Latest Update! Sooraj Pancholi appeals the CBI court for a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother
Latest Video