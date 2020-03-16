Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia gets injured on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

Rajiv is a contestant on the show and Rohit Shetty in his recent interviews had said that Rajiv is the biggest entertainer on the show.

But as we know while doing these dangerous stunts the contestants get injured as sometimes it’s not easy to complete it.

Rajiv seems to have injured his leg while doing a stunt and he took on to social media and shared a picture of his injured leg.

Well, seems like Rajiv has performed all the stunts very well and seems like he is a very strong contestant on the show.

The show will be going on-air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

