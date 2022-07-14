Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! Rohit Shetty to conduct a blindfold task with the contestants with this shocking twist?!

They might have to deal with real lions, or there might be a surprise element for the contestants.

Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts, and model Erika Packard was the first one to be eliminated. After that, it came as a shocker as Nishant Bhat was supposed to get elimination but stunt guru Rohit Shetty changed the game by announcing no elimination.

However, we came to know there might be a blindfolding thing initially before beginning the task or the task will be done by doing a blindfold, which would be a challenge for all the Khiladi on the show. Also, they might have to deal with real lions, or there might be a surprise element for the contestants.

But one thing is for sure such twists will bring a kind of pressure on the contestants to win the task.

How excited are you excited about the upcoming tasks?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video