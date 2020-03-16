Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! This is what Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are up to on returning back to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts, all the contestants are strong and are acing the stunts.

We had reported earlier that the show has finally wrapped up and the contestants have returned back from South Africa and are chilling with their family and friends.

We came across a video where Jannat and Shivangi are seen chilling and having a fun time together.

They are seen signing a song and dancing to the tunes and are seen having lots of fun and masti.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are very strong contestants and they have the potential to reach the finale.

