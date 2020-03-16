Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! This is what Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are up to on returning back to Mumbai

Shivangi and Jannat are two very strong contestants in the show and now the two have returned back to Mumbai and this is what the actresses are up to.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:15
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! This is what Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are up to on returning back to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

(Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Check out what the contestants are up to in South Africa)

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts, all the contestants are strong and are acing the stunts.

We had reported earlier that the show has finally wrapped up and the contestants have returned back from South Africa and are chilling with their family and friends.

We came across a video where Jannat and Shivangi are seen chilling and having a fun time together.

They are seen signing a song and dancing to the tunes and are seen having lots of fun and masti.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are very strong contestants and they have the potential to reach the finale.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Check out what the contestants are up to in South Africa)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Delnaaz Irani gives fans a peek into her journey from home to the sets of the show
MUMBAI: The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Jha opens up on Maharani Season 2, shares about his character Diwakar Jha and much more
MUMBAI: After the success of Maharani season 1 which hit the small screen last year, the makers are once again set to...
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Reyansh accuses Simar of his marriage failure with Ishita, how will Aarav react?
Mumbai:Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride...
Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movie?
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production of Yash Raj Films. Yash...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video