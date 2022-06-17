Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sad! Munawar Faruqui is heartbroken as he confirms his exit from the show says " I want some time alone and somethings are not written in destiny"

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Now he was suppose to be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but unfortunately things didn't work out for him.

As we had reported earlier that Munwar won't be part of the show and the actor has finally confirmed that he won't be apart of the show.

He has said, "Friends, for some reasons, I would not be able to participate in KKK. I’m really sorry, believe me I really wanted to be a part but destiny had some other plans. All of you must be disappointed, but I feel that I could not go. Entertainment would be there; but I need some time alone.”

Well, post this the fans are disappointed that they wouldn't see him on the show.

But there could be a possibility that if not Khatron then he would be seen in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16?

What do you have to say about Munawar's sudden exit from the show ?

Do let us know in the comments below.

